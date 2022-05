Farm Rio

Fresh Forest Scarf Midi Skirt

$175.00 $140.00

Your tropical tops’ dream just came true: the Fresh Forest Scarf Midi Skirt is here to match all of them, all season long! It has a cozy fit with an elastic waistline and a nature-inspired print everybody’s in love with <3 Throw your fave top on (have you seen the Green Monstera one?) and FARM Rio sandals to spread joy everywhere, baby!