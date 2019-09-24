Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
David's Cookies

Fresh Baked Mini Cookies Tin (54 Cookies)

$29.95
At David's Cookies
Good things come in small sizes. And our mini cookies are a great example. This assortment includes Chocolate Chip, Chocolate and White Chocolate Chip and Red Velvet cookies. So go ahead and sneak a cookie (or two).
Featured in 1 story
V-Day Food Gifts We're Crushing On
by Elizabeth Buxton