Co-op

Free From Easter Egg

£3.50

Buy Now Review It

At Co-op

All products are subject to availability Prices may vary, please see in store for details We take care to make sure product details are correct but the information shown, including vegan and vegetarian suitability and ingredients, may change. Do not rely solely on information from this website - always check the label before consuming and contact the manufacturer if the label doesn’t specify or is unclear.