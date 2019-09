Lodi

Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500 Ml

500 ml/16.9 fl oz Frantoio Olive Oil is one of the most highly acclaimed oil varieties in the world, especially in the Tuscan regions of Italy. This oil has a wonderful aroma with fruity notes and a hint of green apple ending with a slightly strong aftertaste. These Frantoio Olives were hand picked from local trees and processed using state of the art cold extraction technology creating a first pressed, California extra virgin olive oil. COOC Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil.