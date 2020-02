BlueBella

Francine Bra Black

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluebella

A delicate and versatile piece, the Francine Bra comes with a detachable halter-neck collar of soft eyelash lace. The collar creates visual intrigue in the mid-line, making this piece truly unique. Eyelash fringed lace also makes up the body of the cups, whilst the side and back banding are constructed with triple banding and soft mesh. Side boning brings structure to this statement piece. Wear with the Francine Thong for a complete lingerie look.