Wine2Go

Foldable Flask2go

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine2Go

The Flask2Go is a pliable, plastic container, which offers a smoother, less conspicuous vessel with all the booze-carrying capacity. Foldable / no metal parts flask Reusable / Recyclable / Disposable BPA Free / Leak proof cap Perfect for: Sleigh'ing the Holidays, the elves, Holiday shopping, Christmas Caroling, dashing through the snow, ugly Christmas sweater crawls, SantaCon, the in-laws, awkward office parties, white elephant gifts, stocking stuffers and.... Oh and according to the internet, they work wonderfully well with Jell-O.