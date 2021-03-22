Pür

Fm-3700 Advanced Faucet Water Filter

$35.32

FAUCET WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM – Enjoy cleaner, filtered water from your faucet with the PUR Faucet Mount Filter System. .It’s easy to attach and includes a MineralClear filter that filters water over natural minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste. REDUCES LEAD AND 70+ CONTAMINANTS – This PUR drinking water faucet filtration system is certified to reduce over 70 contaminants, including lead, mercury and certain pesticides. PUR Faucet Filtration systems reduce more contaminants than any other brand.* EASY ONE CLICK ATTACHMENT – The faucet mounted water filter is easy to attach, and no tools are required. Compatible with most faucets, but will not work with pull-out or hand-held faucets. COMPATIBLE DOES NOT MEAN COMPARABLE – Genuine PUR Faucet mount water filters are certified to reduce lead and other harmful contaminants from your water. Compatible water filter replacements are not guaranteed to offer the same water quality. #1 SELLING BRAND IN FAUCET FILTRATION** – Contaminants can enter your water system daily, so filtering your water is important. PUR has been developing innovative technologies for superior water filtration for over 30 years. While home tap water may look clean, lead and other contaminants can get into your water through leaching lead service lines. For cleaner, great tasting water try a PUR Faucet Mount Filter System. PUR water filtration systems are NSF and WQA certified to reduce over 70 contaminants, including lead, mercury and certain pesticides. PUR Faucet Filtration Systems reduce more contaminants than any other brand. A water filtration system is important because tap water may look clean, but can contain potentially harmful contaminants. PUR’s faucet filtration system with MineralClear filter is certified to reduce lead and other contaminants. When shopping for water filter replacements, use a Genuine PUR Filter. Compatible water filter replacements are not guaranteed to offer the same water quality! Use Genuine PUR filters for guaranteed results. Additionally, using a PUR water filtration system can reduce plastic waste and is more affordable than bottled water, helping you save up to $1,000 per year. Plus, each replacement water filter provides 100 gallons of filtered water, or up to 3 months of typical use. PUR is the #1 selling brand in faucet filtration. PUR has been developing innovative technologies for superior water filtration for over 30 years. We believe life deserves PUR water. *As of 6/4/20. NSF comparison valid for faucet mount and pour-through filters. **Based on Nielsen sales data for the 52 weeks ending 5/23/20.