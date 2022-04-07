Flux

Flux Bowrider Active Lifestyles Sunglasses Uv400 Protection

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

?TOTAL UV RAY PROTECTION - Our HD PC lenses won't just make you look good, they protect your eyes from UV rays while also ensuring the utmost clarity and definition. With full UV400 lens coverage you get 100% UV protection and unparalleled glare reduction ?REDUCED CARBON FOOTPRINT: Our frames utilize cutting edge biobased nylon material, with the flexibility and lightweight properties of TR-90, but made with 65% renewable resources from the castor oil plant. Less fossil fuels for a more sustainable future ?CO-INJECTED RUBBER TEMPLE TIPS FOR NON SLIP GRIP Run a marathon, go driving, fishing, or sailing, the Flux Bowrider shades will stay in place. The co-injected rubber tips keep the sunglasses secure, giving you more freedom to move the way you want COMES WITH A PROTECTIVE HARD CASE. Take your Flux Bowrider wherever your desires take you! These glasses with a durable hard case for easy and safe storage. Now you can take your high-performance sunglasses wherever you wander