A foolproof, flexible balm that deposits a creamy, transparent veil of color to let your skin show through. Formulated in partnership with esthetician Biba de Sousa, whose No List includes 72 potentially acne-triggering ingredients that we eliminate. Microfine pigment powders deposit a touch of color, without covering up natural skin texture Light, balmy finish leaves a long-lasting glow that’s never cakey Low weight emollient won’t clog pores Vitamin E conditions skin CLEAN | VEGAN | CRUELTY-FREE An EU-compliant formula, free from over 1400 potentially unsafe ingredients. Certified by Leaping Bunny. This product component was made with 43% recycled plastic, and ships in our signature shipment packaging that is either recyclable, reusable or compostable.