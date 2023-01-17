Viktor & Rolf

STORY OF FLOWERBOMB A FLORAL BOUQUET Flowerbomb is an explosive floral bouquet. Unexpected. The essence of thousands of flowers gives rise to an ultra-feminine, delicious and sensual fragrance. A bouquet of tens of cattleyas, hundreds of sambac jasmine, thousands of freesia, and millions of rose petals enriched by an addictive scent of patchouli and vanilla. This now iconic fragrance was created by the perfumers Olivier Polge, Carlos Benaim and Domitille Berthier. BEHIND THE SCENES Over ten years later, Viktor&Rolf infuse new life and spirit into the Flowerbomb story with a fresh image reflecting the fragrance’s modernity while respecting the visual continuity of the original.