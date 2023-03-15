Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Monsoon
Floral Print Jersey Dress In Sustainable Cotton Blue
£70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monsoon
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Utility Shirt Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Samant Chauhan
Utility Shirt Dress
BUY
$210.00
Anthropologie
Mare Mare
Pleated Maxi Dress
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Faux Leather Shirt Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
More from Monsoon
Monsoon
Harper Crop Wide-leg Pull-on Jeans
BUY
£59.00
Monsoon
Monsoon
Foil Feather Print Pyjama Set
BUY
£44.00
£59.00
Monsoon
Monsoon
Penelope Double Breasted Jacket Red
BUY
£80.00
Monsoon
Monsoon
Ivannah Kantha Patch Print Jacket Orange
BUY
£120.00
Monsoon
More from Dresses
Maeve
Utility Shirt Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Samant Chauhan
Utility Shirt Dress
BUY
$210.00
Anthropologie
Mare Mare
Pleated Maxi Dress
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Faux Leather Shirt Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted