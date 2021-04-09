Sorbus

Floating Shelves

FLOATING WALL SHELVES (SET OF 2) — Store and display collectibles, succulents, and more with decorative wall shelving DE-CLUTTER & MAXIMIZE SPACE — Useful for organizing and de-cluttering small items — Space-saving wall storage— Helps create feeling of added space while taking up zero square feet — Convenient wall shelf for studio apartment, dorm, or small living quarter — Easily modify to fit your needs — Contrast shelves at staggering heights on wall for visual interest or mount side-by-side for clean streamlined look VERSATILE FOR ANY ROOM — Multi-purpose display shelves for products, collectibles, small plants, toys, jewelry, frames, Christmas decor, spice jars, and more — Great for bathroom bedroom, living room, office, kitchen, or to exhibit family photos gallery style in a long hallway STYLISH RUSTIC DÉCOR — Add character to modern, traditional, industrial, farmhouse, or nature inspired style with refined rustic appeal — Simply decorate empty wall space above desk, fireplace, entryway, between windows — Use as over the faucet shelf , laundry shelf for over washer or dryer, and much more EASY TO HANG —Sturdy design mounts securely to wall — Each floating shelf supports up to 10 pounds — Mounting Hardware INCLUDED — Constructed of beautiful MDF wood with black metal frame — Measures approximately 17” L x 4.50” W x 5.50” H