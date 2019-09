Flinkles

Flavored Sprinkles - Dill Pickle

$5.00

At Flinkles Flavored Sprinkles

YES...DILL PICKLE! OUR STORE'S #1 TOP SELLING SPRINKLE USE AS A TOPPER ON CHEESE BURGER PIZZAS. MIX INTO SOUR CREAM AS A CHIP DIP. SPRINKLE ON HOT BUTTERED POPCORN. TRY ON THE RIMS OF BLOODY MARY'S, OR PICKLE SHOOTERS TRY ON ICE CREAM... IF YOU CRAVE IT! VISIT THE YUM FACTORY IN QUINCY, IL., AND ASK FOR THE INFAMOUS DILL PICKLE CUPCAKE. IT'S ALWAYS A WINNER, WINNER PICKLE DINNER! VEGAN