Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Twang

Flavored Salt Snack Topping - Dill Pickle (4 Pack)

$9.59
At Amazon
Twangerz flavored salts are perfect to sprinkle on fruit, veggies, chips, popcorn or any favorite snack treat. Also great to use as seasonings while cooking and add flavor to beer & mixed drinks!
Featured in 1 story
Trendy Pickle Products We're Low-Key Obsessed With
by Elizabeth Buxton