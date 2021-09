Loisa

Flavor Trio Combo Pack

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Loisa

El Gran Combo! Delicious apart, a symphony together! This trio of classic Latin flavor is the ultimate pack for pure cooking. With our signature Organic Sazón & Adobo seasonings, plus our new heritage-based Sofrito para todo, every dish will feel the upgrade. Includes: 1 Bottle Loisa Sazón 1 Bottle Loisa Adobo 1 Jar Loisa Sofrito