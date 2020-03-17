First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Fab Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream With Triple Hyaluronic Acid

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream with Triple Hyaluronic Acid is a potent, yet gentle rejuvenating eye cream that helps to combat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving eyes looking smoother, firmer and more youthful. Microencapsulated Retinol works to help stimulate natural Collagen production and cellular turnover to minimize the appearance of crow's feet, fine lines and wrinkles. Microencapsulation delivers retinol over time making it safe to use around the eye area. Tri-molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid helps lock-in moisture, smooth and plump on multiple levels of skin while Caffeine helps reduce puffiness and Micro-Pearls help amplify skin's natural radiance and immediately blur the look of imperfections. This luxurious, creamy formulation will leave your eyes looking hydrated, firmer and rejuvenated. This eye cream features gold-standard dermatological ingredients for maximum performance and FAB's Skin Saver Complex, a signature blend of Colloidal Oatmeal, Allantoin, Aloe, Ceramides and Vitamins C and E, to help calm, nourish and soothe even the most sensitive skin.