Fratelli Branca Distillerie

Fernet-branca Liqueur

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

The natural bitter taste of Fernet-Brance and its herbs presents itself firmly to the palate. The palate senses the depth of the flavor from the botanical herbs and spices. The nose picks up myrrh and its unexpected softness, while the bitter taste becomes sophisticated, tannic and pleasantly balsamic. After the third sip there are more sweet and delicate notes of plants and flowers, leaving the bitter taste in the background. Proof: 78