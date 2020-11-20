Ferm Living

Ferm Living Ripple Champagne Glasses – Set Of 2

£35.00

Featuring a beautifully rippled surface the ferm LIVING Ripple Champagne Saucer present a classic glass for sparkling wines. They are made of delicate glass mouth-blown into the mould, adding a dynamic and energetic expression to the glasses. Each one of these glasses is mouth-blown and made with love, why variations may occur. Size: Ø: 10.5 x H: 11 cm Material: Mouth-blown glass Care instructions: Dishwasher safe