Female Herbal Harmony Tea | Hormone Balancing | 60 Servings

Helps ease PMS - mood swings, fluid retention & period pain Regulates the menstrual cycle Uplifting & balancing Gorgeous tasting Female Harmony Tea is by far my most popular tea – partly because it’s such a wonderful hormone-balancing tea for all females – from adolescence to menopause; and because it looks pretty and tastes delicious and seems to have a instant calming effect. This tea helps to relieve premenstrual tension and irritability and regulate your cycles. Useful if you suffer irregular cycles especially due to stress, PMS, trying for a baby or suffer menopausal irritability. Also a great tea for hormonal teenagers!