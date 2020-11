David's Tea

Feel Good Teas 12 Tea Sampler

$24.50

Buy Now Review It

At David's Tea

Get what you need with this gift set packed with 12 feel-good loose leaf teas and infusions designed to help you relax, digest, energize, detox and beautify. Includes: Bed of Roses, Buddha’s Blend, Cold 911, Ginger Crystals, Headache Halo, Just Beet It, Mother’s Little Helper, Peppermint Amour, Pomegrateful, Serenity Now, Sunny C and Tulsi Tranquility.