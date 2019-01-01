Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Kensie
Faux Shearling Long Coat
$198.00
$129.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21
Collarless Luxe Faux Fur Coat
$69.99
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Kimhēkim
Petal Belted Sleeves Trench
$944.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Oversized Printed Quilted Shell Down Coat
$2850.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
Soft Trench Coat
$105.00
from
Miss Selfridge
BUY
More from Kensie
DETAILS
Kensie
High-rise Cropped Jeans
$58.00
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Sleek Stretch Crepe Dress
$89.00
$40.04
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Faux Shearling Coat
$168.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Faux Shearling Coat
$168.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted