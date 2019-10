Simone Rocha

Faux Pearl Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan

$745.00

Simone Rocha’s charming disposition is echoed in this light dusty-blue cardigan, trimmed in delicate faux pearls and red crystals. It’s crafted from a wool-blend knit including threads of silk and cashmere for a sumptuously soft finish and it’s cut to a relaxed silhouette with ribbed cuffs and a side-split hem. Wear it with relaxed trousers and platform sandals for an elevated off-duty edit.