Mucinex

Fast-max Severe Day & Night Time Duo

$10.40

Buy Now Review It

Maximum Strength Mucinex Fast-Max Severe Congestion & Cough Clear & Cool Liquid helps relieve nasal and chest congestion, control cough, and thins and loosens mucus. Maximum Strength Mucinex Fast-Max Night Time Cold & Flu Clear & Cool Liquid helps relieve aches, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing, and help control cough. This combo pack keeps your symptoms in check and has a cooling menthol burst you can feel right away. Directions: Adults and children 12 years and older - 20 mL (in dosing cup provided) every 4 hours. No more than 6 doses in any 24-hour Warnings: For adult indications, do not use for children under 12 years of age A severe cough doesn’t sleep, and congestion can be a nuisance day and night. Thankfully relief comes in twos with Maximum Strength Mucinex Fast-Max Day Time Severe Congestion & Cough Clear & Cool and Night Time Cold & Flu Clear & Cool Liquids. This combo pack keeps your day time and night time symptoms in check and has a cooling menthol burst you can feel right away.