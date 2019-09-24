Archie McPhee

Fancy Pickle Flavored Candy Canes, 3.8 Oz

$9.50

Peppermint is so last year. And the year before that, and before that… Trade in boring traditions for flavors that you love. Your breath might not smell fresh anymore, but at least your taste buds will be satisfied. White Elephant? Secret Santa? That scrooge on your Christmas list that is the hardest to buy for? Problem solved! Get them fun candy canes they’re guaranteed to love, and if they don’t… well do you really want someone in your life who doesn’t enjoy fun flavors? For over 30 years we've created products that provoke, challenge, and entertain. We pride ourselves on being less disappointing than other companies by producing things we love in an original way. Each item has a fresh twist that makes it just a little bit better. Package contains (1) Accoutrements Novelty Christmas Flavored Candy Cane Gag Gift - 6 Per Box. Six 5-1/4" (13.3 cm) tall, flavored candy canes in illustrated box. Individually shrink wrapped. Ingredients: sugar, syrup, water, citric acid, artificial flavor and coloring.