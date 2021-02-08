Tony Boloney's

Tony Boloney’s ships its famous pizzas nationwide on Goldbelly! This pizza making kit gives you the base to create your own pizza creation- with balls of pizza dough, fresh mozzarella, Tony Boloney’s famous housemade sauce, lemon vinaigrette, mushrooms, and pepperoni. So get creative and have some fun making your very own pizza at home! A true Jersey original, Tony Boloney’s is a lot more than just a pizza joint. Sure, owner Mike Hauke’s classic pies and hand-pulled fresh “mutz” (that’s mozzarella in Hobokenese) are up there with the best you’ll find anywhere, but Tony Boloney’s has been boldly going where no pizzeria has gone before since opening in 2009. Need proof? The Hoboken pizzeria’s legendary Taco Pizza and Olé Cheesesteak are mashups to end all mashups. Tony Boloney’s has been featured on the Food Network’s “Great American Food Finds” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”