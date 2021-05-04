Simply Be

Eyelet Leather Bustier

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

The Simply Be Route 66 Range is here. This padded, underwired faux leather bustier with gold eyelet details on the straps and underband makes this midi bra a statement piece. This bra can be styled with or without over garments creating a stylish key look. Adjust this bra to perfectly suit your silhouette using the centre back hooks and adjustable straps. Pair with the matching briefs.