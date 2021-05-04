United States
Simply Be
Eyelet Leather Bustier
£20.00
At Simply Be
The Simply Be Route 66 Range is here. This padded, underwired faux leather bustier with gold eyelet details on the straps and underband makes this midi bra a statement piece. This bra can be styled with or without over garments creating a stylish key look. Adjust this bra to perfectly suit your silhouette using the centre back hooks and adjustable straps. Pair with the matching briefs.