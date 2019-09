Martini & Rossi

Extra Dry Vermouth

$7.99

MARTINI Extra Dry was launched on New Year's Day 1900. Elegant, delicate and very cool. For many, it is the essential ingredient and the perfect mixer. Characterized by its pale color and fresh and fruity aromas - together with a sharp perfume and a tantalizing sweetness - MARTINI Extra Dry is the only place to begin when mixing up a cocktail.