Exquisite Cremant du Jura

Exquisite Cremant Du Jura

£8.28

Buy Now Review It

At Aldi

Fantastically crisp and elegant with green apples, perfect acidity and persistent bubbles. Made from 100% Chardonnay, this wine has a sophisticated subtlety with stimulating fresh citrus notes and a lovely length. Please note that packaging of this product may vary in design.