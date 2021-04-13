Vosges Chocolate

Exotic Truffle Collection (16 Piece)

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vosges Chocolate

Embark on a trip around the world! Our signature collection and best-selling gift is inspired by Katrina’s travels around the world just after culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Our proprietary blend of chocolate, exotic spices, herbs, roots and botanicals are sourced for their superior qualities from her journeys around the world. Each truffle collection includes an enclosure book with guided tasting notes, ingredient sourcing details and experiential truffle stories and pairings. Note this is a highly perishable collection and must be consumed within 14 days of shipment, please select your ship date accordingly.