Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Tretorn
Eve Espadrille Sneaker
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tretorn
Platform espadrille sneaker with fringe-detailed canvas upper, tonal lace closure, top stiched gullwing and EcoOrthoLite insole where comfort and fit are key.
Featured in 1 story
18 Canvas Sneakers To Paint The Town This Summer
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Adidas
Spezial Shoes
$65.00
from
Adidas
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
$80.00
from
Adidas
BUY
DETAILS
Buffalo
Cld Corin Sneaker Leather Effect Black
£90.00
from
Buffalo
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas by Raf Simons
Rs Detroit Runner Sneakers
$450.00
$225.00
from
24 Sevres
BUY
More from Tretorn
DETAILS
Tretorn
Nylite Bold
$80.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Rawlins2 Sneaker
$75.00
$52.50
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Meg Slip-on Sneaker
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Nylite25plus
$85.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted