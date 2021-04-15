Olympia Provisions

European Entertainer Gift Box

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Ok, so we can’t all just hop on a plane for a long weekend in Europe at the drop of a hat, wandering through markets and eating our fill of pâté and artisanal cheese. The next best thing just might be this European Entertainer Gift Box, a splendid set that’s chock-full of European-style charcuterie made by a master salumist in the Pacific Northwest, plus all of the fixings you need for a très chic spread.