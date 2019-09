Château Gassier

'esprit Gassier' Côtes De Provence Rosé

£14.75

Tasting Note GOLD MEDAL - Global Rosé Masters 2018. Great complexity of floral aromas, white peach and exotic fruits. This wine is round, full and elegant, with lovely juicy pear on the mid-palate and a vivacious finish.