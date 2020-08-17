Esprit

Esprit De Buganay Côtes De Provence Rosé

Rosé French WineWine of France.Esprit de Buganay comes from vineyards located in the heart of the region designated AOP Côtes de Provence - on the inland side of the Maures mountains which separate the warm central vineyard valleys from the famous beaches of the Côte d'Azur such as Saint-Raphaël and Saint-Tropez. Traditional Provence Rosé grape varieties such as of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah with just a touch of Cabernet Sauvignon are picked very early in the cool of the morning and gently pressed to extract a pale pink colour and the best of the aromas and flavours. The pale petal pink, the fresh fruity nose with its ripe cherry aromas and hints of pomelo flavours sign its Provence origin. Best served chilled. Delicious served on its own. Or try with any seafood, salads, starters, meat from the grill or even oriental foods.