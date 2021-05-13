Dona Vega Mezcal

Espadín, The Peoples Maguey

At Dona Vega Mezcal

Medium in size when compared to other species of agave, with sword like leaves that extend uniformly from its heart, Espadín is chosen for the large majority of all mezcal production in Mexico. In Doña Vega Mezcal, it is hand-selected and triple distilled. The result is a mysterious and delicious drinking experience, with light smoke and a white pepper finish, yet remarkably smooth. Doña Vega Espadín is wildly versatile in cocktails and a true adventure on its own. Traditional smoky profile, not over-powering. Subtle earthy and vegetable nuances. Tasting notes: smoky, almond, walnut, aromatic, aguamiel, dried fruit, guava