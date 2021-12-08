Ember

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Ember, The World’s First Temperature Control Mug, is a design led temperature-control brand and technology platform, whose mission is to revolutionise the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs and develops temperature-control products that offer people complete customisation. The Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing you to set and maintain your preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages.