DavidsTea

Elf Picks 6 Teas Stacked

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At DavidsTea

We travelled way north to ask Santa’s hard-working elves for their top tea picks. The result is this sweet selection of six caffeine-free loose leaf teas for kids big and small. Surprise and delight their taste buds with sweet and fruity blends that taste great both hot and iced: Caribbean Crush, Forever Nuts, Frozen Raspberry, Gingerbread Blondie, Just Peachy and Magic Potion.