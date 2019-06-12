1800 Flowers

Elegant Orchid

$34.99

Is it possible to reveal all the feelings you have for someone in a single gift? In a word: yes. Set off by lush green leaves that complement its long, delicate stem and wing-shaped blooms, our striking Phalaenopsis orchid—available in striking white or gorgeous purple—is a beautiful expression of love, friendship, gratitude, appreciation… any heartfelt sentiment you want to share. Phalaenopsis orchid arrives fresh, budding and ready to display gorgeous blooms; measures 22-24"H Available with white or purple blooms Accented with green moss and willow branches Set in a glass cube planter; measures 5"H x 5"W x 5"L