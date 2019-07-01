Fever-Tree

Elderflower Tonic Water Cans - 8 150-ml Cans

We Love gin and tonic. Love it a lot. Love it so much we were worried about it. We were worried the gin was being mistreated, being smothered with mainstream tonic that masks its delicate flavours with artificial sweeteners like sickly saccharin. Gin deserves better, we thought, so we started Fever-Tree. We personally went to the ends of the earth to find the best natural ingredients for a tonic water. Our Elderflower Tonic is made with Quinine from the Congo and handpicked elderflowers from Gloucestershire. The result is a delicate, floral and fresh tonic, one that sets the complex flavours of gin free.Charles & TimFever-Tree Co-FoundersBest Selling Tonic - Named by the World's Top 250 Bars**Drinks International 2016 Made with natural quinine, No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives