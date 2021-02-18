El Enegimo

El Enemigo Chardonnay 2018 (750ml)

$28.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zachys

93 Points, Joaquin Hidalgo, Vinous: "A Chardonnay from Gualtallary that underwent a carefully calibrated ageing process developed by the winemaker Alejandro Vigil: 500 liters French oak barrels, 35% new, mixed with increasing quantities of flor. Golden yellow in color, the 2018 Chardonnay El Enemigo combines aromas of pear and apple with hazelnuts, toffee and a touch of acacia. Creamy with intense flavors, the film lends a dryness in stark contrast to the ingenious structure that enhances the firm acidity and lengthy, hazelnut finish. A technical, original white inspired by the more forward thinking parts of Burgundy and California with more than a nod to Jura as well."