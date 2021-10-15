Sugarfina

Eight Nights Of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

Take a centuries-old tradition, add a lil’ something sweet, and you get this extra-special advent calendar for Hanukkah. It’s got eight nights’ worth of kosher-certified candies inside, from mini sugar cookies and caramels to toffee almonds and cold-brew cordials. They all come by way of Sugarfina, so they’re extra-fancy versions of childhood favorites. Oh, and see the packaging? Once you pull each drawer out, turn it around to reveal another flame for the menorah.