Named one of the "Top 3 in the World" by Gourmet magazine, Knipschildt truffles make an unforgettable gift. Expertly handcrafted in small batches, they combine traditional European craftsmanship with inventive flavor combinations. Inspired by the season's signature drink, these treats are filled with creamy eggnog ganache and set on a layer of dark chocolate. Their white chocolate shells are drizzled with milk chocolate. The truffles arrive beautifully packaged, ready to give to someone who's been very, very good this holiday season.