See's Candies

Easter Treasure Egg

$13.60
At See's Candies
Hiding sweet surprises. This darling egg-shaped gift box features a variety of See’s delights, individually wrapped, including Chocolate Butter and Scotchmallow® Eggs, Jelly Beans and more. About 6" tall. Approximately 20 pieces.
