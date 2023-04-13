SunStyle Home

【Ultra Soft ＆ Skin friendly】:110gsm washed microfiber,OEKO-TEX certified,skin-friendly, and super soft to touch.Its stone washing process makes this comforter cover set softer, more breathable, durable,and comfortable than any other ordinary duvet sets.Advanced dyeing technology,the fabric has excellent resistance to fading, it doesn't fade after washing. 【Easy operate&No sliping】The envelope closure easily allows you to insert and remove your duvet when needed. The 4 corner ties ensure that your comforter remains immovable in the cover. 【Natural and Fashion Design】: Fabulous button closures with natural coconut color elevate the distinctive natural look of your bedding, which is pastoral style and gives you a more relaxed slumber and is very easy to use. The design of the button not only plays a role of decoration but also shows your quality of life, Besides, This duvet set has a variety of colors for you to choose. 【Available sizes】Available in Twin(1x duvet cover 68"x90", 1x pillow sham 20"x26"). Queen( 1x duvet cover 90"x90", 2x pillow shams 20"x26"). King(1x duvet cover 104"x90", 2x pillow shams 20"x36").Please confirm your the bed size before purchasing. This duvet cover with modern minimalist style.Better choice as a birthday gift or special holiday gift to your family and friends. 【Easy Maintenance】: Washed 100% microfiber is machine washable with cold water. Do not bleach or dry clean. Tumble dry on low. Washing before first use is recommended.We provide 30 days unconditional refund. Please feel free to contact us if you have any requests or doubts, We want our customers to be 100% happy and satisfied.