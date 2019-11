George Dubdeuf

Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2018

Vibrant red fruits such as strawberries and currants on the palate and an intense perfume make this wine a perfect accompaniment for cheese, charcuterie and traditional holiday fare. Beaujolais Nouveau is a French tradition that celebrates the first wine of a new vintage. This fresh and fruity wine is bottled only a few weeks after harvest and is meant to be enjoyed immediately upon release.