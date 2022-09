The Melbourne Gin Company

Dry Gin 700ml

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dan Murphy's

About this product Melbourne Gin Company Dry Gin shows a lovely combination of earthy spices dominated by cinnamon and sandalwood giving bold voice to the fresh backbone of lemon myrtle, grapefruit and orange zest. Rosemary and juniper show the classic gin flavours with a creamy palate and a smooth lingering finish.