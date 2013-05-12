Wag

Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Lentil (15 Lbs)

$26.99 $13.50

Real American chicken is the #1 ingredient to give your pup a delicious blend Nutritious vegetables like lentils and peas provide vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients; salmon oil and flaxseed provide omega-3 fatty acids, including long-chain DHA. Contains no added grain, corn, or wheat; no added artificial colors, flavors, or chemical preservatives Made in California, USA at a family-owned facility with trusted, high quality sources from around the world Our recipes are formulated with the help of veterinarians for the optimal blend of protein and fat, without adding any grains. New to Wag? Start with our trial-size bags to let your dog try our food without buying too much. If your pet enjoys Wag, save up to 10% with Subscribe & Save. Gradual transitioning is important to help avoid dietary upsets. Please allow 7-10 days (10-14 days for sensitive dogs) to ease the transition from your dog's current food. Each day, simply feed a little less of the previous food and a little more Wag food In Wag Dry Dog Food for Puppies, Chicken & Lentil Recipe, real poultry comes first because that's what dogs need to thrive. Protein helps keep your dog at his bounding best. Our recipes are formulated with the help of veterinarians to provide your dog with the optimal blend of protein and fat, without adding any grains. Each serving contains 36% protein to help keep your canine co-pilot active and strong. High quality ingredients are blended in the USA for quality control and each batch is tested to ensure it meets our high standards.