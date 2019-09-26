Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Nike
Dri-fit Breathe Usa Stadium Home Women’s Soccer Jersey
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Root for the USA in a slim-fitting jersey cut from Nike Breathe fabric to keep you dry and cool whether you're on the field or in the stands.
More from Nike
Nike
Training Crew Socks
$14.00
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Pro Tights
$50.00
$37.50
from
Zappos
BUY
Nike
Leg-a-see Swoosh Print Leggings
$48.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Nike
Nike Shox Enigma 9000
£114.95
from
Nike
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted