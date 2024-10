Bliss

Drench & Quench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

$26.00 $19.80

Buy Now Review It

So Chic - From swim to the gym and everything in between. Scoop neck crop Wireless bikini top Suited to both small & large busts Fully adjustable shoulder straps Gold rear clasp Double-lined 84% polyamide, 16% elastane Model Measurements: Height 176 cm | Bust 85 l Waist 65 | Hips 93 Model wears size XS top and bottom