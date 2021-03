J.Crew

Dreamy Short-sleeve Cropped Pajama Set

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details We reinvented our best-selling borrowed-from-the-boys pj silhouette in dreamy cotton with a bit of stretch for an extra-comfy feel. Did somebody say best of both worlds? Cotton/elastane. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item AK332.