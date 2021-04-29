Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Voss
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
The Dr. Martens® Voss sandal has a smooth, sleek style that will be a standout this summer!
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce Vita
Haize Sandals In Dark Sand Embossed Leather
BUY
$90.00
Dolce Vita
A New Day
Women's Wren Triple Strap Sandals - A New Day™
BUY
$19.99
Target
Raid
Raid Wide Fit Chunky Heeled Sandals In Black
BUY
$48.00
ASOS
Labucq
Boomer Cosmic Marigold
BUY
$390.00
Labucq
More from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
Adrian Tassle Loafer Slip-on
BUY
$130.00
Amazon
Dr. Martens
1460 8 Eye Boots
BUY
$150.00
Shopbop
Dr. Martens
Burgundy Vegan Jadon 2 Platform Boots
BUY
$180.00
SSENSE
Dr. Martens
1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxfords
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
More from Sandals
Dolce Vita
Haize Sandals In Dark Sand Embossed Leather
BUY
$90.00
Dolce Vita
A New Day
Women's Wren Triple Strap Sandals - A New Day™
BUY
$19.99
Target
Raid
Raid Wide Fit Chunky Heeled Sandals In Black
BUY
$48.00
ASOS
Labucq
Boomer Cosmic Marigold
BUY
$390.00
Labucq
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted